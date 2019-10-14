Syria Restored 1554 Schools Completely Destroyed by NATO Terrorists

Syrian Ministry of Education managed to restore and rehabilitate 1554 schools and set the plans to rehabilitate 1000 other schools achieving 90% of the current plan thus far. 10,000 teaching jobs to be added in a month from now.

In a review presented during a debate called for by members of the Syrian Parliament, Minister of Education Mr. Imad Azab answered a host of inquiries put forward by the MPs some of which pressing about the situation of education and schools in Hasakah province living under the Erdogan regime’s aggression.

Syrian minister of education in front of Parliament

Mr. Azab explained his ministry’s efforts in the fields of restoring and rehabilitating the schools and facilities, the situation of teachers, their salaries, allowances, and compensations, and the ministry’s plan to increase the payouts.

The minister revealed the preparations for a contest to recruit 10,000 teachers in less than a month. These jobs will be covering all the provinces in the country.

Despite the continuous War of Terror and the Economic Terror through draconian sanctions waged by the USA and its NATO stooges directly and indirectly by sponsoring hundreds of thousands of terrorists, Syria is rehabilitating its education sector.



Barzeh research facility & school was cleared by OPCW in November 2017. This did not stop the Axis of Evil from demolishing it.



Terrorists using schools to launch mortars against residential neighborhoods from it

No children in this ‘rebel’ classroom; just mortars from NATO countriess

Lord School Shelled by Obama Regime Thugs



Lord School Shelled by Obama Regime Thugs

Lord School Shelled by Wahhabi terrorists on October 6 in Eastern Damascus

Syria schools destroyed by NATO terrorists

US efforts to turn Syria into a fail state to join the trail of countries and nations it destroyed throughout its criminal history are not being achieved only thanks to the incredible resilience of the Syrian people throughout the past 8.5 years.

One of the sectors systematically targeted by the USA in Syria was the education sector in all its education levels, including the organized destruction of schools and the assassination of teachers and university professors. NATO terrorists turned many schools into headquarters for their groups, prisons for locals for torturing and slaughtering their victims in it, and also in many cases used the playground of the schools as mass-graveyards for their victims and their own terrorists killed in battles.

This sector was also one of the resilient sectors that kept operating under all circumstances to the point teachers’ salaries were paid even in areas under terrorist control by the Syrian state.



September 2015, 4 million students returned to 15,000 Syrian schools.

4.5 million Syrian students back to schools

Members of the Syrian Parliament are known, to the Syrian people which is important, to be very aggressive when questioning the Syrian cabinet on all topics and achieving in conducting their role in legislation, suggestions, inquiries, and monitoring the conduct of the executive branch of the state.

Syrian Parliament – Damascus

Syria prides itself on offering top education standards for free and almost free from pre-school all the way up to Ph.D. in all topics and fully covered scholarships abroad, even during the current crisis. Syrian graduates outperform their peers whenever and wherever given the chance to excel.

