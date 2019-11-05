Iraqi Security Foil a Terrorist Attack against the Protesters

Iraqi security forces managed to arrest a terrorist plotting to carry out terrorist bombings against the protesters in a special operation south of Baghdad, he goes by the pseudonym ‘Abu Haroun’.

The counter-terrorist unit discovered a stash of weapons, explosives, remote control detonators, and communication devices as a result of the interrogations with the terrorist.

Image from Twitter: source

Iraq is witnessing a deadly Saudi-backed wave of chaos under ‘peaceful protests’ guise for two weeks already, the terrorist wanted to take advantage of the insecurity status and carry out his assigned plot to fuel further chaos and unrest by killing more protesters who the same suspected chorus of Pentagon propagandists would instantly accuse the Iraqi government of. Already, dozens of Iraqi civilians have been killed and injured in the past couple of weeks.

The current chaos is called for by the Shia leader Muqtada Sadr shortly after he returned from a visit to Saudi, he called for the dissolving of the government for its ties with Iran and its cooperation with Syria to open the borders with Syria, his group has a major bloc in the Iraqi parliament, and is one of the two parties forming the current government under Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

Mr. Qais Khazali, The commander of the popular paramilitary group Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq (AAH) “League of the Righteous”, that fought ISIS in Iraq disclosed that one of the 3 ‘presidents’ in Iraq (the country’s president, the prime minister, and the parliament speaker), in addition to the head of one of the main Iraqi security agencies, are also involved in steering the chaos.

Khazali also revealed that in addition to the US strong ‘intelligence’ presence in Iraq, there’s an even stronger presence of the Israeli secretive Mossad agency, most known for assassinations of scientists, religious leaders, and politicians. Mr. Khazali stated the Mossad is operating from a large base in Kurdistan (2nd Israel).

Khazali’s group was part of the Muqtada Sadr movement fighting the US invasion in Iraq and parted from it when Sadr made his first flip-flop Erdogan style and gave up the fight against the occupation forces in 2004. When ISIS grew mysteriously fast and was threatening the Iraqi capital Baghdad and Shia’s main sites in Karbala and Najaf, Khazali’s group joined the Popular Mobilization Forces ‘PMU’ in fighting ISIS in Iraq and across the borders into Syria in coordination with the Syrian Arab Army.

The current chaos and the terrorist plots against in Iraq are a desperate attempt from the camp that failed in taking control of Syria and Iran through Al-Qaeda and its affiliates ISIS, Nusra Front, and other terrorist organizations under Turkish, Saudi, Qatari, and other Gulfies and NATO command. Obviously, the NATO camp is trying to destabilize both Iraq and Lebanon, which also started to witness similar ‘peaceful protests’, as a trophy after failing in Syria and in Iran.

The US’s main goal, along with its allies, is to block any land connection between Iran and Syria through Iraq at any cost, not for any US interest, it’s merely to protect Israel and its ‘Greater Middle East (Israel)’ expansionist project.

