Did the Terror War on the Syrian Economy Succeed?

Syrian Economy is one of the targets of the War of Terror waged by the US and company against the Syrian people, did it survive?

Western Pentagon propagandists aka Mainstream Media pundits effortlessly try to imply that the US-led War of Terror against the Syrian people, the Syrian state and the Syrian Armed Forces, as a public uprising against dictatorship, couldn’t be any further from the truth.

Throughout the past years, we have debunked each statement trying to conceal the heinous role carried out by the USA and its European lackeys, its Gulfies servants, and its regional criminals, under an intensive unprecedented synchronized systematic propaganda, diplomatic, political, and on the streets campaigns.

We did warn them in the early days of the crisis, I remember I was tweeting, blogging, and commenting on news, like many other Syrians, warning the US and its criminal partners that Syria is not like anything else they managed to destroy, it’s so much different than Iraq and definitely not comparable with their easy invasion of Libya, among others.

We did warn that there will be a bloodbath and the western politicians and their citizens who voted them in power and didn’t hold them accountable will be responsible for each blood drop spilled, that fell on deaf ears.

Sample of Arabi Souri Tweets: Syria is not like Libya or Iraq – See the dates

(click here for the link)

During the early years of the Syrian crisis, the western politicians acted like the Kurds in Syria and Iraq dumb and stubborn, or stubborn and dumb, whatever you find more plausible. Maybe, the earnings they received for their contribution in killing innocent people in the hundreds of thousands in both Syria and Iraq was worth it – ‘Killing half a million babies in Iraq, the Price is worth it’, said a former head of diplomacy in the USA; if that’s what the supposed to be in charge of avoiding wars was pushing for, you can imagine the goal of the country’s military or that of their black-ops terrorists!

One of the Wars of Terror waged against the Syrian people was the US-led War of Terror against the Syrian Economy.

Syrians are proud people and have managed to build up their economy despite hardship, challenges, sanctions, and threats from all around, to reach self-sufficiency in almost all basics: food, medicine, housing, power, clothing, education, among others. These were provided for free or at incredibly low costs, especially when comparing to neighboring countries. Lebanon, for instance, was importing Syrian electricity and produce, Jordan was importing electricity, receiving free drinking water after Israel dumped its sewers into the Jordan River, and was importing and smuggling massive quantities of bread and produce from Syria. The cost of living in either these two countries was 5 times more of that than in Syria.

Turkey’s cost of living was 3 times that of Syria, even after Syria opened the lifeline for the Turks after the EU blocked them from joining its bloc thus assassinated the dreams of its hypocrite anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood leaders of changing their genes, wiping their collective criminal history, and modernize their brains. The Syrian borders opened for the Turkish economy helped it move from negative to growth in a very short period of time especially by opening transit lines for its exports to GCC and North Africa.

Despite all of that, these three countries joined the international coalition formed by the Pentagon to kill the Syrian people and destroy their state. The Syrian economic model was an existential threat to the corrupt economics of Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, and many others.

The Economic War of Terror against Syria saw a massive intensifying of sanctions and blockade which started in 1956 by the USA and ever increased since, and was followed with the systematic destruction of Syrian factories, power stations, hospitals, universities and the entire education system, railways, oil and gas wells and pipelines, even a crew of CNN blew up a gas pipeline in 2012..!, and super-rich countries like the Saudis and their other Gulfies started their war on the Syrian Lira since the early days of the US-led War of Terror.

The result after more than 8.5 years? Watch this short infographic, its transcript is below the video:

Video also available on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CjTKhCVhuFJV/

By the end of 2011, terrorism was destroying public factories and facilities.

The terrorists stole Aleppo’s factories in 2013 and smuggled them out to Turkey.

Oil and gas fields have been the focus of targeting by terrorists and Western countries. The sector’s losses are estimated at $ 81 billion.

Most border crossings were captured by terrorists with foreign assistance.

Western countries imposed the tightest blockade on Syria.

A continuous war on the Syrian Lira began in 2011 and is still ongoing.

In Spite of that, the Syrian economy has held up with the steadfastness of the Army.

Public hospitals continued to provide free services and public schools and universities receive students.

The factories returned to work in Aleppo and Damascus countryside after liberating large areas from terrorism.

The wheat fields have recovered and the harvests have begun.

Some gas and oil fields have returned to work.

Syrian markets are full of local materials and products and others.

The Syrian economy is steadfast.

End of the infographic transcript.

Syria’s budget for the current fiscal and after 8 years of war showed Nil Public Debt. Saudis, in comparison, because of their own war against Yemen borrowed this year $31 billion to help finance their budget’s deficit and is selling its assets, Lebanon is under a whopping $80+ billion public debt for the population of a quarter of Syria’s and that has thrived on Syrian deposits and investments, Turkey’s public debt stands at around $221 billion, and Jordan’s public debt is in excess of $40 billion for a population of 10.1 million including almost 3 million refugees whom the government there receive aid for and lives on that aid. Shall we mention the public debt of the USA, the country leading the War of Terror on Syria?

After 8.5 years of vicious international War of attrition waged against it, the Syrian state still provides its people and residents free healthcare, minimal cost of education, and essentials priced at a fraction of those in the countries that waged the war against it, what does your government provide you? Tall buildings you cannot visit? Theme parks you can only afford a family visit once a lifetime? Many TV channels and news outlets emitting lies and fabricating news? Undrinkable drinking water? Ailing roads and infrastructure?

Next time you cheer for a fight against another country, think of priorities and maybe you’d realize that the fight you should carry out is the one against the ones looting you and fooling you.

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn other ways. Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open Telegram app.

Advertisements

Related